Insecurity: Niger Senator asks the Country Governor’s to Speak out

Saka Bolaji – Minna

A Nigerian Senator has asked the country governors to speak out over the increasing insecurity and other challenges bedeviling the nation now.



Alhaji Sanni Musa, representing Niger East Senatorial zone of Niger state in the National Assembly has also expressed great concern at the increasing spate of insecurity, banditry, and destruction of public property across the country.



He, therefore, called on the governors and political leaders in the country to immediately speak out before it is too late.

Musa who also condemned the activities of bandits in the northern part of the country, the IPOB/ ESN in the east, and other terrorist groups in other parts of the country said in a statement made available to newsmen in Minna on Monday.



He noted that these incidents are already having untold negative effects on the unity of the country and her socio and economic development.

“The unusual silence of leaders in the southeast has become disturbing following the continuous attack on innocent law-abiding citizens as well as security personnel and critical infrastructures in the country by the notorious men that have come to be known in the media as the “Unknown Gun Men” he declared

He lamented that “innocent northerners and their means of livelihood in the eastern part of the country have become the target of attacks on different occasions, they have been subjected to profiling and attacks and in all instance, there hasn’t been any form of condemnation from the leaders of the region” a development he described “as not only disturbing but if it continues, indicates complicity on the part of the leaders”.

Musa regretted that: “The north has been a subject of ethnic profiling and attacks on several occasions in recent times, which has led many northerners to be killed, their settlements razed, their children murdered in cold blood, businesses attacked and destroyed, and even more recently targeted assassination of a northern politician,”.

“The deafening silence of southeastern leaders, while these attacks against northerners are ongoing, is disturbing and the attempt by some of them to even excuse it is not only sad but comes across like an outright endorsement by the leaders.



“The southeastern leaders must see this as a wake-up call and take it as a matter of urgency to address these incessant attacks before they spiral out of control.

“We must not fall for the attempts to provoke the north and destabilize the country, but also we cannot keep quiet and watch northerners being killed simply because of their background” the federal Lawmaker added.

He advised all ethnic nationalities in the country “to eschew primitive hatred against one another and learn to live with ourselves as one people”.

Senator Musa also advised President Muhammadu Buhari to “take decisive step towards ending the violence against northerners in some parts of the country” while also urging his colleagues in the senate, South-East governors, and leaders to “take concrete steps in condemning and curtailing the ongoing senseless attacks and ensure that such happenings do not occur again”.

Musa also charged leaders in the North “to continue to call for calm and peaceful coexistence among the people in the region irrespective of their tribe and ethnicity as every individual has a right to live anywhere in the country while being law-abiding citizens”