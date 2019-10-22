The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Niger state has blamed the state Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani -Bello for releasing 30 confessed bandits, saying that the action is responsible for the insecurity situation the state is currently experiencing.

It described the move as a ploy for the bandits to reinforce and launch more ferocious attacks on innocent residents of the state.

According to a statement signed by the state Secretary of the PDP, Suleiman Zhigun and made available to journalists in Minna, the PDP tasked the governor “to cut his travels and cost of governance, stay at home to hold regular security meetings and urgently, provide relief to those affected by the menace.”

“These attacks are as a result of the truancy and jump around style of Gov. Sani -Bello, who since emerging as governor has not found it deserving, to give the security architecture a face- lift, save for a few unserviceable Toyota Hilux vehicles bought at a cut throat prices.

“The incessant insecurity situation has led to wanton destruction of lives and property across Niger state which has continued unabated.”

Zhigun noted that security agencies in Niger state lack the logistics to battle the bandits as they are still operating with patrol vehicles donated to them five years ago by the PDP-led administration of Governor Babangida Aliyu.

“The PDP finds it painful that after lives are lost, people displaced due solely to banditry and the governor’s refusal to stay in the state to tackle the issues, the governor comes with an arranged model of amnesty for bandits, when we are aware that the bandits have set up camps across the state.

“Till now, we know for sure that there are several Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Kagara, who were forced out of their villages in Allawa, Kukoki, Pandogari, Madaka and neighbouring villages of Rafi Local Government Area, and Shiroro Local Government Area.”

“In the capital city of Minna, daily killings of commercial motorcycles riders have become part of the city’s daily life.

“A few days ago a man was caught with the body parts of a man he has severed his head and internal organs in the capital city and just this week another person was killed in Maitumbi area,” the party said in the statement.