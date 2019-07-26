Say lack of coordination, in-fighting among them reason security forces can’t combat security challenges

By Tunde Opalana, Abuja

The seeming inability of the nation’s security forces to combat the multi – facet security challenges in the country cannot be divorced from the lack of coordination and in-fighting among heads of security outfits in the country.

This was revealed on Thursday by a ministerial nominee from Kano State and retired army general, Maj. Gen. Bashir Salihi Magashi.

Magashi, who was at the Senate to defend his nomination by President Muhammadu Buhari, said this in reaction to a question by Senate Majority Whip, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu.

Sen. Kalu categorically said he knew there is no correlation among the service chiefs, which in his opinion has hampered the smooth coordination to effectively combat the rising wave of insecurity.

He said that “I know there is currently in-fighting among security chiefs in the country. They are fighting among themselves; they are disagreeing with themselves.”

Kalu asked the former Commander of the ECOWAS Military Operations (ECOMOG) what he would do if appointed defence minister to enhance coordination and synergy among the services and various security agencies.

He said: “Based on your experience, if you were appointed as defence minister, how can you settle the rift and how can you coordinate the military services totally and advise Mr. President accordingly?”

Answering, Maj. Gen. Magashi said that “as you rightly said and it is known to all of us that the relationship between service chiefs is not that cordial. Regards to the service chiefs, we have come to a situation where each is playing to please the national leadership. They have been on collision course.

“Today, as you rightly said, which is common knowledge; the service chiefs are trying to display their strength to people who don’t know the command structure.

“In Nigeria today, what we used to know as the command structure is now weakened.”

The retired army general promised to put things in the right perspective if given the opportunity of overseeing the national defence sector.

He said that: “I assure you that we will try to put things in the right perspective. I will ensure that rules are obeyed, structures are maintained and the welfare of the troops is well taken care of.”

However, a circumvent Senate President halted Magashi from further spilling the beans and avoid revealing more information inimical to national security.

Lawan said henceforth, any nominee with security background may have their screening done behind closed doors to avoid the divulging of vital security information.

Thereafter, Magashi was allowed to take a bow and exit the Senate chamber. Nine other nominees were screened on Thursday by the Senate without much ado.

A female nominee, Hajiya Ramatu Tijani from Kogi State, held the senators spell -bound with her oratory and eloquent presentation of her biography and antecedent in the public and political sectors.

Tijani, a town planner by profession and a national women leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), was asked to take a bow and go.

Similarly, the former Governor of Bayelsa State, Chief Timpre Silva, also enjoyed the privilege of taking a bow after Senate Minority Leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe, told the Senate that apart from the Bayelsa Senate caucus that approved of Silva’s nomination, the government of Bayelsa State has even congratulated him.

Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, said the good example of the Bayelsa State governor should be emulated as political maturity devoid of partisanship, but oneness of purpose in nation building.

The case of the working relationship and schedule of duties between substantive ministers and their deputies came to the fore during the screening of the nominee from Borno State, Mustapha Shehuri, who served as minister of state under Babatunde Fashola in the Ministry of Power, Works and Housing in the last cabinet.

Sen. Abaribe, who canvassed a clear -cut schedule for ministers of state to stem frequent friction with substantive ministers, went ahead to give examples of friction in the ministries of petroleum and that of agriculture.

He was interjected by Senate President Lawan who said there was no in-fighting in the petroleum ministry in which President Buhari was the substantive minister while Dr. Ibe Kachikwu served as minister of state.

Another issue played out when Minority Leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe cautioned that the screening exercise is a confirmation hearing and not an endorsement hearing, while suggesting that nominees should be allowed to answer questions from senators.

Sen. Abaribe noted this during the screening of Amb. Subairu Dada from Niger State who senators from Niger State on his behalf pleaded should be allowed to take a bow on the grounds that he has twice been screened by the Senate on his appointment as a diplomat.

But, his point of Order 147 was simply noted by the Senate President.

Answering a question posed to him by Senator Stella Oduah on what to do to reposition the National Orientation Agency (NOA), Dada said there is the need to motivate staff of the NOA and that there should be an immediate resuscitation of the Mass Mobilization Agency (MAMSER) to embark on a nationwide public enlightenment in rural areas.

Also, Senator Uche Ekwunife noted to the surprise of all that previous female ministers in-charge of the Ministry of Women Affairs have not performed well and would appreciate it if President Buhari could deviate by appointing a male minister for the ministry.

She had wanted to ask a nominee from Nasarawa State, Mohammed Abdullahi, what he will do differently if appointed the Minister of Women Affairs.

Sen. Ekwunife said that “I asked this because Nigeria has not achieved anything over the years of appointing women as ministers of women affairs.”

Asked to take a bow after being screened on Thursday were Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo, former governor of Ekiti State and Deputy National Chairman (South) of the APC, former Governor of Anambra State and immediate past Minister of Labour and Productivity, Senator Chris Ngige, Abubakar Aliyu, the immediate deputy governor of Yobe state, Senator Tayo Alasoadura from Ondo State and immediate past FCT Minister, Mohammed Bello from Adamawa State.

Meanwhile, determined to give the screening of ministerial nominees accelerated attention expected of a national assignment, the Senate has extended its sitting to today and next week Monday.

The Senate will however, consider eight out of the remaining ministerial nominees today.

Senate President, Ahmad Lawan gave this indication at the close of the screening exercise on Thursday.

To be screened today are Dr. Osagie Enahire (Edo), Goddy Jeddy Agba (Cross River), Suleiman Adamu (Jigawa), Sen. Hadi Sirika (Katsina), Abubakar Malami (Kebbi), Gbemisola Saraki (Kwara), Paullen Tallen (Plateau) and Mohammed Maigari Dingyadi (Sokoto).

Fourteen nominees were screened on Thursday.