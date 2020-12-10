Insecurity: Malami not Buhari’s mouthpiece, spoke for himself, PDP says — Daily Times Nigeria

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has faulted the statement of the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, that the National Assembly has no powers to summon President Muhammadu Buhari over insecurity issues, Daily Times gathered.

This statement was made by the PDP spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, stating that Malami can’t speak for the president.

The AGF had insisted that security issues were on the exclusive list of the Executive.

However, PDP’s spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, in a chat with DAILY POST said: “That’s Malami’s position, he’s not Buhari’s spokesperson so if the president ignores the National Assembly it’s another thing entirely.

“Malami does not speak for anybody; he spoke for himself. He’s not the court so can’t arrogate the powers of the court, we are in a democratic setting.

“Let’s wait and not jump the gun if Mr president fails to appear before the National Assembly then there will be official communication to that effect as to why he didn’t go.

“The Speaker of the House of Representatives is supposed to read this official communication on the floor of the House, and if there is none, we will listen to what Gbajabiamila has today.”

