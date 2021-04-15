Insecurity festers on deficit of sustainable leadership – Ortom, Ndume

*Nigeria in critical deficit of sustainable leadership – Ortom

*For any life lost, God will ask our leaders – Ndume

Tunde Opalana, Abuja

Leadership across levels of political offices have been held culpable for the festering of insecurity occasioned by terrorism, banditry, kidnapping, robbery, cattle rustling, farmer / herders clashes and other social strife that pervade the length and breadth of Nigeria.

Nigerian leaders were accused of furthering injustices, divisiveness of the citizenry along ethnic, religion and tribal lines for their own selfish gains and promotion of personal motives.

Therefore, leaders in the different arms of government were warned to desist from pushing the unity of Nigeria to the brinks or face divine judgement.

These were the views of both the governor of Benue State, Chief Samuel Ortom and the Chairman, Senate Committee on Army, Senator Ali Ndume at the occasion of the Nigerian Union of Journalists, Correspondent Chapel Press Week 2021 lecture held in Abuja on Thursday.

Governor Ortom who delivered a virtual lecture titled “Insecurity in Nigeria: Restoring Peace, Unity and Progress” painfully chronicled series of fratricidal killings of different guide from farmer / herder lashes, ethnic clashes, land tussle, banditry and insurgency in his state over the years to which several hundreds of lives have been lost and property worth over N90 billion lost.

The governor was apt to say that Benue is just a mini – Nigeria when issues of insecurity arises, all geopolitical zones in the country are unstable with series of insecurity.

Ortom said despite all attacks and killings, ” Benue people knows those who have been attacking and killing them but remain law abiding by not resorting to self help”.

Accusing Nigerian leaders of insincerity in finding lasting solution to insecurity aggravated crisis, the governor said prosection of Miyyeti Allah and Cattle Breeders Association or any other group that have in the past taken responsibility for different attacks and killings “would have been the beginning of justice for several thousands of people killed”.

In the course of the lecture, Ortom mentioned what he described as reckless statements from both Transport Minister, Rotimi Amaechi and former national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole at the heat of crisis in Benue State as reckless and unacceptable to him.

The governor sum it up by saying that “Nigeria is in critical deficit of sustainable leadership”.

He, therefore, called for national justice in addressing security challenge as a means to ensure safety of all Nigerians in all sphere of the country to tackle insecurity in Nigeria

The governor submitted that the crisis in Benue and across the country by extension can be stopped only by activating justice for all, stating that no one is safe so far.

Ortom said “for us in Benue State and other states in the Middle Belt, it is more of a sad story of not just herdsmen against farmers but also of banditry, kidnappings and other criminal activities just as it is the case with other parts of the country.

“In other parts of the country, it is also multiple evils of kidnappings, herders-farmer conflict, banditry, coupled with insurgency and other vices that have gradually enveloped the entire country.

“For now, no one is safe until we unite to fight this common enemy.

“Boko Haram seems to be gradually coalescing with these militants in this axis for a final showdown with the Nigerian State.

“Before the advent of Boko Haram, banditry and kidnapping, armed robbery, cultism and other violent crimes were being perpetrated in almost all parts of the country. However, the influx of foreign armed herdsmen into the country has led to the escalation of these criminal activities.

Commending the Nigerian press for playing vital role in reporting crisis across the country, he said “fortunately for us, the press has always been in the forefront of charting new ways out of the difficult times we have had as a nation. This has been done at a high price.

“From the colonial years through military dictatorships, the Nigerian media has weathered the storm, taking risks on behalf of the people, most times, at the expense of their lives.

“The Nigerian press has remained a uniting and stabilizing force using its resources to allow all kinds of voices to be heard. Our gathering here today is a further testament to this fact.

“This opportunity will enable us to beam our searchlight on the aftermaths of our actions and inactions as our nation wobbles in the face of enormous security challenges threatening the very foundation, unity and future of our country”.

Senator, Ali Ndume who was the Chairman of the occasion said while Benue State can talk of being attacked by herdsmen, it cannot claim of any loss more than Borno State. He said “there are more security challenges in the North East than what is happening in Benue State”.

Ndume said the country is faced with leadership problem where the elite are united in purpose of deceiving Nigerians while justice is meted out to the citizenry.

He said “insecurity in Nigeria is as a result of injustice. Where there is no equity and justice, there will be no peace”

Blaming it all on leadership, the Senator said “there is partial or total failure if leadership from top to bottom. At the bottom, people are divided along ethnic , tribal and religious lines while there is unity among the leaders at the top”.

He charged leaders of the nation to fear God and to remember that they will account for their actions and inactions.

“Let us not trivialise, tribalise or put religious colouration to the problems we are facing in this country” he warned.

In his own submission, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Senator, Philip Aduda said empowering the traditional institution would pave way for security improvement and safety of the people, their homes and land.

Represented by his Senior Legislative Aide to District Heads, Adidas said “we must use the traditional rulers to hold their respective provinces, that perhaps, it may be very necessary to have the the Ministry of Traditional Rulers and Chieftaincy affairs to regulate the activities of Pastors and Imam who preach disunity among the population”.

The lecture was discussed by a lpanel comprising of a lawyer and public analyst, Dr. Kayode Ajulo and civil society activist, Comrade Auwal Musa Rafsanjani.