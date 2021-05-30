Insecurity: FCTA demolishes Fulani settlement, other illegal structures

Ukpono Ukpong, Abuja

The Joint Task Force (JTF) of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has demolished a Fulani Ruga settlement located very close to Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

This was even as illegal structures and outright encroachment within both the Army and Police estates along the Airport road, as well as a drug market, popularly called “car wash” in Lugbe, were all demolished.

Chairman, FCT Ministerial Committee on City Sanitation, Ikharo Attah, said that FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Bello had expressed displeasure over the continuing contraventions on both the in and out-bounds of the roads.

Attah said that the Airport road was a major gateway to the city centre of the nation’s capital, and therefore won’t be abandoned to lawlessness.

According to him, the Minister who visited the affected areas two months ago with key stakeholders, had held consultation with both residents and community leaders to sensitize them on the need to remove all the contraventions.

He added that two months notice had been given to the affected people, but no compliance was recorded.

Attah said, “two months ago the FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Bello visited the in-bound and out-bound of the Airport road with key stakeholders and showed us several contraventions.

“The Minister gave a matching order that the contraventions be removed. Since then we have been collaborating with district heads of the affected areas, giving them notices and warning.

“We have actually given them two months and there is no compliance and that is why we have come to remove the contraventions.

“This is the major gateway into the city. We cannot keep our eyes closed to this contraventions. With the help of joint security task force, we will maintain the tempo of this exercise to ensure that there is compliance.