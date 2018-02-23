Insecurity: Ekweremadu seeks creation of another kind of Police

The Deputy President of the Senate, Sen. Ike Ekweremadu has called for the establishment of a new police to help check insecurity in Nigeria. Ekweremadu who presided over plenary on Thursday, said that with the high rate of insecurity and kidnapping, especially of students, security apparatus have become over stretched.

Ekweremadu, spoke on a motion moved by Sen. Bukar Abba Ibrahim on the abduction of school girls from Government Girls Secondary School, Dapchi in Yobe State. Contributing to the motion, Ekweremadu said: “At this time of insecurity, the military and police apparatus have been overstretched and there are still more demands.

“There must be another level of policing that should be able to protect schools and other government infrastructure.

“If you ask the police to man all schools in Nigeria they will not be enough. So we need a new police,” he said.

Meanwhile, some of the schoolgirls abducted by Boko Haram insurgents have been rescued by the army.

Alhaji Abdullahi Bego, Director General to Yobe governor on Press affairs, disclosed this in a press statement issued on Wednesday.

“The Yobe State Government hereby informs the public that some of the girls at Government Girls Science Technical College (GGSTC) whose school was attacked by Boko Haram terrorists last Monday have been rescued by gallant officers and men of the Nigerian Army from the terrorists who abducted them. “The rescued girls are now in the custody of the Nigerian Army.

“We will provide more details about their number and condition in due course.

“His Excellency Governor Ibrahim Gaidam, who is very grateful for the gallantry and hard work of the officers and men of the Nigerian Army involved in the operation, is monitoring the situation closely and will make a statement in due course,” the statement said.

Earlier the government had said about 50 of the girls were yet to report to the school since the attack by Boko Haram gunmen.