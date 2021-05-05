Insecurity: Don’t witch-hunt politicians — Secondus warns Uzodinma

Prince Uche Secondus, the national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, warned Imo State Governor Hope Uzodinma and security operatives yesterday to abandon all plans to witch hunt politicians in the face of increasing security threats in the state.

At an interactive session with journalists in Abuja, Prince Secondus discussed his party’s stance on the spate of violent attacks in the state, saying that a holistic approach should be used to find a permanent solution to the situation in the South-East state.

The PDP leader said it was perplexing that over 1000 inmates from a correctional facility were released and the Police Headquarters was set on fire, despite the government’s inability to determine the source of the attack.

“It will be wrong for Governor Hope Uzodinma and his team to begin to look for a scapegoat.

The government has knowledge of what occurred. “Banditry exists in the world, but this should not devolve into a political witch hunt against state governors and former governors.

They want to begin to witch-hunt them. That will cause more problem than good.

“This is not only happening in Imo, it is happening across the country. So we must be careful before we turn this political.

That is our position. We ask the government of Buhari to move in, restore normalcy in Imo state.

They should not put blame on any individual,” he said. The PDP boss also charged media practitioners to brace up for the challenges in the country saying the democracy they fought for “is being seriously undermined by insecurity and apparent incapacity of the ruling party.”

He urged journalists to be factual in their reportage and hold leaders to account on behalf of the people.

On how the party will protect its votes in 2023 Secondus said the PDP expects the National Assembly to fast track the Electoral Act Amendment so as to give hope to voters that election will not only be free and fair but also transparent.

The media interaction which was part of the quarterly meeting between the National Working Committee, NWC and accredited journalists covering PDP, was attended by some NWC members and leaders of the party, including Senator Dino Melaye.