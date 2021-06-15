INSECURITY: Don’t allow yourselves to be killed by gunmen, Uzodinma tells security operatives

Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodinma, has stated that his administration will implement insurance coverage for all security personnel in the state.

Uzodinma also warned cops in the state to quit allowing themselves to be killed by bandits who attack police stations.

The governor made the remarks during a condolence visit to the state police command headquarters in Owerri on Tuesday to express his condolences to its leadership over the recent killings of police officers and the burning of police formations in the state by bandits.

He said, “Let me say it again, you are the only one licenced to carry guns in our country. Don’t allow yourself to be killed by idiots who do not have the authority of the law to carry guns. Stop allowing yourselves to be murdered in cold blood by them. Defend yourselves, the lives and property of peace-loving people of the state.”

The governor also stated that his administration was working on a plan to compensate the family members of those who died as a result of the turmoil in the state.

Uzodinma committed to boost the logistics required by the police to police the state, assuring that the state government will enhance the state’s security condition.

The governor stated that the families of the slain police would not be forgotten by his government.

He also praised Yaro, the state Commissioner of Police, for improving the state’s security condition in the last six weeks, and handed over six operable cars to the command.