Following the increasing security challenges in the country, the management of the Delta state University (DELSU) has employed the services of security experts to compliment the efforts of the private security outfits currently operational in the university.

The university’s Vice Chancellor, Prof. Victor Peretemode, who confirmed this to journalists in Asaba on Monday at the Awai campus, said that the move to employ the security experts is to ensure the security of lives and properties of staff and students, especially as students were set to resume academic activities for the 2019/2020 session.

He said that “this new security agency will assume operations with effect from September 1 and we have banned activities among the students at night, especially in the wee hours.

“Consequently, the private security personnel operating in the university are requested to cooperate with the men of the security agencies in ensuring maximum security of staff and students, including properties.”

Prof. Peretemode disclosed that the management of the university also intends to review its security apparatus in all campuses, especially as the contract of the private security outfits with the institution will expire in November.

He added that the university is doing everything possible to secure lives and properties in and around the various campuses of the institution as security is everyone’s business.