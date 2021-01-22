Insecurity: Buratai charges officers on professionalism

Chioma Joseph, Lagos.

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. – Gen. Tukur Buratai, has charged officers and soldiers of the Nigerian Army (NA), to continue to act professionally as they discharge their duty of protecting the nation’s territorial integrity.

The COAS said this was expedient to consolidate on the gains of several years of intensive fight against insurgency and other security challenges confronting the nation.

Buratai, stated this while speaking at the commissioning of the newly reconstructed Col. Nebo Multi-Purpose Hall, located at the Headquarters Nigerian Army Ordinance Corps, Lagos, on Thursday.

The COAS who was represented by the Chief of Policy and Plans, Lt. Gen. Lamidi Adeosun, also encouraged soldiers to be loyal to the federal government, as efforts were on to address their challenges.

He said: “ I want to seize this opportunity to thank all officers and soldiers for their tireless contributions in the fight against insurgency in the North East. It is worthy to also state that the Counter Insurgency (COIN) operation in the North East of Nigeria is achieving great success.

“ As you are aware, we are consolidating on the gains of several years of intensive fight against the insurgency and other security challenges confronting the nation. Therefore, you must uphold and perform your responsibilities of protecting the territorial integrity of our great nation. I therefore charge you to remain steadfast and continue to discharge your duties professionally.

“ As we continue to address your various challenges, I want you to keep faith with us and remain loyal and grateful to the Federal Government of Nigeria under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR and indeed all well-meaning Nigerians for their unflinching commitment to bringing peace to our nation and for supporting the Nigeria Army.”

Speaking further, the COAS stated that the newly reconstructed hall, which is of international standard, will serve both government and cooperate bodies.

He also noted that the Ordnance Corps with appropriate direction, good leadership and proper resources will be the pride of the NA.

“ The Nigerian Army under my leadership is determined to bequeath to the NA a sound and befitting infrastructure in all its units and formations. I am glad that I am personally commissioning this reconstructed edifice, as the project is in line with one of the major pillars of my Strategic Directive for 2021 which is ‘to build force capacity and enhance personnel development for greater effectiveness of the NA in the discharge of its constitutional roles’.

“ In pursuant of the current realities in line with international standards, the need to upgrade this Hall to meet up with increased demand for hosting conferences, seminars and indeed all other NA large gatherings within 81 Div Area Of Responsibility were major drivers of this project.

“ Not to mention that Nebo Hall would be very useful for hosting Army Headquarters (AHQ) seminars and conferences including the COAS Quarterly/Annual conferences in the future. Being a multipurpose hall, the Hall could also serve in the hosting of seminars, conferences, Annual General Meetings and training sessions for Government and corporate bodies within Lagos, ” he added.

While admonishing officers and soldiers to take safety measures in preventing Covid-19 seriously, Buratai disclosed that some of the activities of NA had been put on hold due to the pandemic.

“ You are all aware, the world is facing a global crisis caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic. Countries all over the world have been forced to shut down due to the rapid spread of the virus. Our dear country Nigeria is not left out of this global scourge.

“ Some of the routine activities of the Nigerian Army have been put on hold in order to curtail the spread of the virus. I urge you all to stay safe and follow the safety measures emplaced by the Federal Government of Nigeria through the NCDC to curtail the spread of the Virus,” he said.

Earlier in his welcome remark, the Corps Commander, Nigerian Army Ordinance Corps, Maj.-Gen. Omotomilola Akintade, appreciated the COAS for his visionary leadership which birthed infrastructural developments in the NA.

He said the Corps also reconstructed the Lt Gen TY Buratai Complex, remodelled the WOs and Sgt Mess, amongst other projects.

He said: “ The Col Nebo Multi-purpose Hall is unprecedented in the history of the Ordnance Corps and uncommon even in the entire NA. We as a Corps now boldly and undeniably accept when others refer to us as the COAS favourites.

“ This project has reinvigorated our efficiency. Sir, through this project, your vision which is ‘To have a Professionally Responsive Nigerian Army in the Discharge of its Constitutional Roles’ has been clearly driven home both in the spirit and the letter of your vision statement.

“ To complement the good works of the COAS, this Headquarters on its part embarked on the remodeling of the façade of the Lt Gen TY Buratai Complex in tandem with the character of the Col Nebo Multi-Purpose Hall, thereby creating additional office space for personnel. A remodeling of the WOs and Sgt Mess was also completed by the Headquarters to provide conducive environment to socialize.

“ Furthermore, the Headquarters constructed transit accommodations for soldiers to ease the problems usually faced by troops transiting the Headquarters during rotation, documentation among others.”

Daughter of the Late Col. Godfrey Nebo, Mrs. Mary Ohagwasi, who represented the family, appreciated the NA saying the honour done to her father was proof that hard work and commitment to duty pays.