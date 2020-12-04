Insecurity: Buhari’s promise during election is different from what we’re seeing now – PFN

The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) has reacted to the recent killing of 43 farmers at Koshebe village in Borno State.

PFN said in a statement on Thursday, December 3, by the national President, Felix Omobude, that “For a government that came into office on the back of a promise to prioritise security, the recent turn of events in the country, with banditry, kidnapping and violence running riot is sad and unfortunate.

Daily Times recalls that the victims were rice farmers of Zabarmari community in Jere Local Government Area and were slaughtered by Boko Haram last Saturday and buried on Sunday.

Omobude regretted that despite the economic situation, farmers in pursuit of their livelihood were hacked to death.

According to him, “President Muhammadu Buhari must step up to guarantee the security and safety of all the citizens of Nigeria, irrespective of their location, ethnicity or faith.

“We call on President Buhari to take on-board suggestions put forward by stakeholders in proffering solutions to the chronic challenge.”

Omobude commiserated with the families of the deceased, the government and people of Borno.

PFN prayed for comfort and continued strength for citizens in the North-East.