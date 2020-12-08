Insecurity: Buhari to address National Assembly Thursday

President Muhammadu Buhari will address a joint session of the National Assembly on Thursday, December 10.

The Personal Assistant to the President on Social Media, Lauretta Onochie, disclosed this on her verified Twitter handle @Laurestar on Monday.

“President @MBuhari will address a joint session of the National Assembly (@nassnigeria) on Thursday, December 10, 2020,” the tweet reads.

Daily Times recalls that the House of Representatives last Tuesday resolved to invite the President, with the Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila confirming that he accepted the proposal.