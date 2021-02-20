Insecurity: Boko Haram hoist flag in parts of Borno State — Daily Times Nigeria

According to military reports, insurgents suspected to be members of Boko Haram have hoisted their flag in parts of Marte local government in Borno state.

The insurgents targeted the local government twice within a week.

The rebels invaded the neighboring Dikwa local government on Friday.

They were repelled in a battle that lasted hours by a joint effort of the air component and ground forces of Operation Lafiya Dole, sources said.

The assault, meanwhile, dislodged many Dikwa residents who fled to the bushes to take refuge.

The rebels also ambushed the reinforcements deployed from the headquarters of the theatre command in Maiduguri.



The Marte assault came barely two months after 500 households were resettled in New Marte by the Borno state government.

The death toll for the attack is still unclear, but since then some wounded soldiers from Marte have been evacuated to Maiduguri where they are currently being treated.