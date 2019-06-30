Doosuur Iwambe, Abuja

Co-adjutor Archbishop of Abuja Catholic Archdiocese, Most Rev. Dr. Ignatius Kaigama, has said that the country needs selfless and humble leaders to address insecurity and poverty.

Speaking on Sunday during the 2019 SS Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Nyanya feast and cultural day celebration where he also baptized and confirmed about 400 candidates, Kaigama said that if poverty and insecurity are to be tackled in this country, leaders must be humble and selfless in whatever they do.

“Nigerians must overcome evil by living a holy life, loving one another and staying together in peace and harmony,” he advocated.

Specifically, Kaigama called on the federal government to find a lasting solution to address the lingering farmers and herdsmen crisis in the country.

He advised the confirmed candidates to emulate Christ by living a life of holiness and be responsible Christians, adding that “you have the responsibility of transforming society by your way of life. You should always pray for a gift of humility to better the country.

“Even if people do not praise you or reward you, God will always be pleased with you. We will never discriminate when we have the habit of praying together.”

He urged them to be ambassadors of Christ and also to take their religion with seriousness.

He also urged Christians and Muslims to fashion out a way to live in harmony towards moving the country forward.