Insecurity: Bandits, Boko Haram abducts about 1000 school students in Nigeria

A report has revealed that the dreaded Boko Haram group and bandits have kidnapped almost a thousand school students in Nigeria between December last year and June 5, 2021.

Naija News understands that secondary schools and tertiary institutions in the country witnessed a series of attack by criminal groups who abducted no fewer than 936 students in total within the specified date.

Abductions were recorded in Ohordua, Edo State; Effurun, Delta State; Kankara, Kaduna State; and Mahuta village, Katsina within the speculated period. Other places where cases of abduction were recorded are Kagara, Niger State; Jangebe, Zamfara State; and Afaka, Kaduna State, among others.

Some parents of the abducted students who spoke with reporters had lamented the situation, saying they would not allow their children to return to school. One of them, Alhaji Ibrahim Baba, whose children were among the kidnapped Jangebe schoolgirls, said, “I have decided to withdraw my children from school because of the security situation in the whole country.

He added: “Our children are no longer at ease due to rampant cases of student abduction across the country and as such, I feel that it is better to withdraw my children so that I will have peace of mind.”

Naija News recalls also that a parent whose two children were abducted by bandits during the Jangebe School abduction, Hafsat Sani, had said many parents are sceptical about the government’s readiness to fight banditry; and as such, do not wish to allow her children too to return to school.

“Two of my children were kidnapped; I will not allow them to go back unless something tangible is done,” she reiterated.

Meanwhile, the presidency has warned Nigerians to stop rejoicing when cases of insecurity such as kidnappings and killings happen in the country.

The special assistant on media and publicity to President Muhammadu Buhari, Femi Adesina said those who rejoice when criminals kill security agents or some other negative things happen in the country need to repent.

Naija News understands that the presidential aide stated this in an opinion article made available to newsmen a few days ago. Adesina said that some Nigerians are found to be shouting over the rooftops and amplifying every misfortune or negative occurrence that happens in the country but are always silent when the government records positive/good achievements.

On his part, the Director of Press, Ministry of Education, Bem Goong, had told newsmen earlier that the Federal Government was working hard to ensure that schools were safe.

He urged state governments to also do the same. Goong said, “If you go to our unity schools, you will notice the presence of security operatives. During the 2021 Common Entrance Examination monitoring exercise, the permanent secretary also added that unity schools are the safest and it is because we have deployed security operatives there.”