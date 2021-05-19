Insecurity: Army desirous of meeting expectations of Nigerians, says COAS

Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt-Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru has said the Nigerian Army under his leadership was desirous of meeting the expectations of Nigerians in addressing security challenges in the country.

Attahiru stated this on Tuesday in Ibadan, Oyo State while declaring open the First Senior Command and Leadership Seminar for Brigade Commanders and General Officers Commanding 2021.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the two-day seminar with the theme: “Enhancing the Capacity of Nigerian Army Senior Level Field Commanders for Optimal Performance in a Complex Operational Environment” holds at the 2 Division Nigerian Army Headquarters in Ibadan.

The COAS said challenges were part of lives which organisations or countries passed through that would definitely be overcome based on determination of all stakeholders.

Attahiru assured Nigerians that the country would surmount her security challenges based on the renewed determination of the Nigerian army and other security agencies in the country.

“Upon assumption of office as the 21th COAS, conscious of the growing threats in the national security, I identified the compelling needs to urgently reposition the Nigerian army to effectively conduct operation to defect threats and curtail security challenges facing the country.

“I articulated my mission to have a Nigerian Army that is professionally repositioned to defect all threats in a joint environment, in line with my vision hinged on eight leadership goals,” he said.

He urged the general officers and brigade commanders to key into his mission and rededicate themselves to drive the process toward attainment of the desired goals and objectives.

Attahiru said the Nigerian Army under his leadership would do things different which was why the training was being organised for the senior officers to have a better outcome and effectively deal with the country’s security challenges.

Attahiru said he had set mechanisms in motion to invigorate, effectively plan and conduct operations and as well draw lessons from ongoing operations and partners with relevant stakeholders to achieve the desired result.

“I want you to understand that our dear nation is facing formidable and unprecedented attacks from non-state actors and security threats that are unstructured, with the impact felt on land, sea and cyber domain.

“We must continue to device multi-faceted approach and multi-disciplinary dimensions to defeat them.

“Training like this seminar creates fora for senior commanders of Nigerian Army to frankly share experiences, identify gaps in our operations and gain experiences,” he said.

Attahiru urged the participants to take the seminar seriously, saying they were the vacuum in which the operation of Nigerians army rested on.

In his remarks, the Chief of Army Training, Maj- Gen. Okudili Azinta, said the training would help the army defect all emerging threats in Nigeria and meet the yearnings of Nigerians.

The General Officer Commanding (GOC) 2 Division Nigerian Army, Maj- Gen. Gold Chibuisi, appreciated the COAS for approving the training and urged the participants to utilise the training to improve their knowledge.