By Tunde Opalana, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has cautioned Nigerians against provocative utterances in reaction to the present security challenges in the country, especially the public outburst that followed the killing of Mrs. Funke Olakunri in Ore, Ondo state last weekend.

The party noted with concern cases of violent crimes recorded in some parts of the country, particularly the recent and unfortunate killing of the daughter of Chief Rueben Fasoranti, the Afenifere leader and joined the Buhari administration and all peace-loving Nigerians in extending its condolences to the family of the late Funke Olakunrin on the sad and painful loss.

However, the APC said it is disturbed by what it described as the recent reckless and provocative statements ascribed to some leaders and interests in the country.

Party’s spokesman, Lanre Issa – Onilu in a statement on Wednesday, said inciting actions and rhetoric are counter-productive and dangerous, particularly in a multi-ethnic country such as Nigeria.

The party noted that “terrorism, kidnapping, banditry, armed robbery and other crimes must be condemned by all. There is nothing like an Isoko, Gwari or Awori robber because criminality has no tribe in the eyes of the law.

“We must remind ourselves that many of the recorded genocides all over the world started through unchecked prejudices and systematic profiling of racial, political and cultural groups. God forbid our dear country descends into such savagery.

“We reject the notion of a Nigeria where any ethnic group is unwelcome in any part of the country. Every Nigerian must be free to live and work in safety anywhere in the country.

“Our leaders have an important duty to be temperate in their language and actions. We must be wary of partisan individuals, many of whom formerly occupied elective positions but failed to tackle many of the criminalities we face today.

“We must be wary of these leaders who now play to the gallery to incite, spread hate and intolerance in the country. Their interventions are not patriotic but in pursuance of their political and selfish interests.”

The APC urged the Buhari administration, the National Assembly, religious, traditional, political leaders and indeed, all well-meaning Nigerians not to be distracted by these unpatriotic antics.

“We may not agree on some issues in our national life, but we must continue to explore all peaceful and legitimate avenues to tackle our challenges and find an amicable common ground to our disputation,” the party insisted.

It called on relevant security agencies to intensify ongoing efforts to rid the country of crime, particularly violent crime.