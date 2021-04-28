Innocent Chukwuma’s burial programme begins on Monday

An outline of events for the burial of civil society leader and CLEEN Foundation founder, Mr. Innocent Chukwuemeka Chukwuma, who passed on recently at 55, is out.

It starts tomorrow with an event entitled, “Celebrating A Life of Impact!” with speakers including Ayo Obe and others via zoom.

An “International Colloquium on Police Reform, Public Safety and Security” in his honour to be hosted by CLEEN/NOPRIN on Monday 3rd May 2021,

4:00-6:00 pm via Zoom. Speakers will include former Nigerian Inspector General of Police, Dr. Solomon Arase and Prof. Chris Stone of the University of Oxford.

An “Innocent Chukwuma Night of Tributes” hosted by CLEEN Foundation at Yar’Adua Centre, Abuja and via Zoom holds 4:00-6:00 pm on 5th May, 2021.

Another “Innocent Chukwuma Night of Tributes” also hosted by CLEEN Foundation holds at Oluaka Institute of Technology, Owerri and via zoom at 4:00-6:00 pm on 10th May, 2021.

A service of songs holds Tuesday 4th May 2021, at Archbishop Vining Memorial Church (AVMCC), Oba Ogunjobi Way, GRA, Ikeja and via Zoom at 4pm to 6pm.

Commendation service at AVMCC is on Wednesday, 5th May 2021 at 9.00 am.

The Christian wake is on Wednesday, 12th May 2021 at Umuodia, Mpam, Ahiazu Local government Area of Imo State at 4.00 pm.

Funeral service and internment take place on Thursday, 13th May 2021 at Umuodia.