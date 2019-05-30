Inkas Vehicle LLC hits Nigeria market

Motolani Oseni

In a major step to connect majorly with the West African market, Inkas Vehicle LLC has concluded all plans to lunch in Nigeria market.

The company in a statement explained that Nigeria holds one of the largest African markets in the world.

The Inkas Group DMCC, which was established as a small trading firm in 2008 a few years after Ulugbekhon Maksumov relocated to UAE to start his company before it expansion in 2012 when it welcomed “Inkas Vehicle LLC.”

The firm is a manufacturing body for producing high tech vehicles majorly, and now a multi-million-dollar conglomerate with many of its operations in UAE majorly, Middle East, Europe and undergoing expansion in Saudi Arabia, Nigeria and the United Kingdom.

His firm is majorly known for producing military vehicles and high tech cars majorly for high profiled personalities like the government and so on.

The Inkas Vehicle LLC also dominates the armoured manufacturing market in UAE and is a major supplier to the country.

The Inkas Group DMCC has moved from being a trading company to being the largest manufacturing industrial factory in Dubai.