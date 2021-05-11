Injustice, poverty heightens insecurity in Nigeria – Okorocha

Tunde Opalana, Abuja

Senator Rochas Okorocha representing Imo West senatorial district has blamed the worsened insecurity situation in the country on injustice induced hange across ethnic nationalities and poverty induced hunger among t masses.

The former governor of Imo State said agitations for self determination by ethnic nationalities are aggravated by obvious injustices and inequality in public appointments and access to power.

Okorocha admitted that it is a difficult task to contain bitterness and anger in a country where over 75% of the citizens are unjustly treated.

The All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator expressed fear that the trend may be difficult to correct if concerted efforts are not directed towards lowering the level of anger in the land.

He, therefore asked government to begin to tackle every sense of injustice and correct every wrongs in the system.

Okorocha said this at the breaking of their Ramadan fast on Monday in Abuja with the less privileged and other Muslim faithfuls

He said “you can’t solve a problem unless you know the causative. The cause of our Nigerian problem lies in injustice and poverty and the quicker government moves to address the issue of injustice, the better it is for our nation to reduce the level of anger on the nation”.

He, however, warned that abuses and anger will not help solve the problem but aggravate tension in the land stating that there is a needs to find a new approach to the situation.

“If abuses and anger could have helped this nation; I’m sure by now we would have solved this problem. So we must change our style as a nation, imbibe the spirit of brotherhood, prayers and love”, he said.

He went ahead to advised government to apply more dialogue than deadly weapons against insurgents and bandits in the country while encouraging Nigerians not to be despair to the point of giving up on the country.

“Yes things are not okay with our nation. Yes, we have big challenges but we must never give up on this nation called Nigeria and I believe a new Nigeria will soon be born”, he said.