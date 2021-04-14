Injustice, imbalance were introduced into Nigeria’s governance by Northerners- Amaechi

Mbazulike Amaechi, Nigeria’s First Republic Minister of Aviation, has accused the North of bringing inequity, inequality, and unfairness into the country’s governance.

The long military government led by Northerners, according to Amaechi, developed a lot of inequity and disparity in the country’s governance structure.

In a recent interview with journalists, the elder statesman claimed that the presidency can come from any part of the world.

READ ALSO: Updated: EFCC arrests Okorocha

He did, however, point out that Nigeria’s condition is not ideal since all of the country’s constituent units are not as they were formed by the founding fathers or inherited from the British administration.

According to Amaechi: “In an ideal situation, a President of Nigeria should come from any part of the federation but the Nigerian situation is not ideal because all the component units of Nigeria as presently constituted in the present-day Nigeria, which the founding fathers of the country created or inherited from the British administration, are not as they were created.

“The long military government led by the North introduced a lot of imbalance, injustice and unfairness.”