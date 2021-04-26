Injustice, failed family system reason for insecurity- Okorocha

Rochas Okorocha, the former governor of Imo State, has blamed growing insecurity in Nigeria on injustice and a broken family structure.

He called for women to be more active in governance and policymaking in order to improve the country’s situation.

Okorocha made the remarks while accepting the United Business Women Association of Nigeria and Diaspora’s Award of Excellence.

“A woman is a special creation by God; women are givers and custodians of life; nations that lack their women are considered failed; nations that make good use of their women are called developed,” he says.

“So, if we want Nigeria to grow again, we need to turn around and look at the women. We’re going to be in a lot of trouble if we don’t get the women along.”

“If any nation is to get it right, it must begin with the family,” he continued, “because it is the bad family system that we have today that has given rise to insurgency and other criminality in the country.” No sane woman who has given birth to a child would let her child wander.

“The problem is that we have not taken care of the women and we have not empowered the women. Whatever you give a woman is what you get in return.

“While we men have succeeded in dividing this country along religious and ethnic lines, the women have remained a force of unity.

“For as long as we have not empowered the women in the house to give us good family, for as long as our politicians continue on the path of injustice, insurgency and kidnapping will never stop”.