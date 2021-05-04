Iniobong Umoren: Reps ask IGP to begin investigation, prosecution of suspects

On Tuesday, members of the House of Representatives urged the Inspector General of Police, Alkali Baba, to take over the murder investigation of Miss Iniubong Umoren, who was lured to Akwa Ibom by a phony job offer.

The resolution of the House followed after the matter was raised by Unyime Idem, representing Ukanafun/Oruk Anam the federal constituency of Akwa Ibom State.

Idem told the House that the family of the deceased raised an alarm of receiving threats of various degrees from strangers.

Idem further disclosed that the family have also been asked to withdraw the case.

However, after much deliberation, the House urged the IGP to ensure that justice prevails by taking over the investigation and prosecution of the suspects.

The House also mandated the IGP to ensure that the Umoren family receives adequate protection and shielded from harm.

It also mandated the House Committee on Women Affairs and Social Development to follow up with the case.

Meanwhile, the Akwa Ibom State Police Command has arrested one Uduak Frank Akpan, 20, over the murder of Iniobong.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the State, SP Odiko Macdon, said the suspect raped the victim, killed and buried her in a shallow grave in his father’s compound.