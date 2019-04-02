Inhaling sugar can help fight lung infections stimulating white blood cells – Scientists

Scientists say inhaling sugar can help fight lung infections. Scientists at Manchester University made the discovery while investigating white blood cells called macrophages, which remove harmful organisms from the immune system.

The scientists said macrophages in the lungs need the right level of glucose to function properly.

Stimulating the cells with more sugar might help the immune system fight off bronchial infections responsible for coughing fits and pneumonia, they say in the result of the research documented in the journal Nature Immunology.