Infrastructure deficit hindering aviation dev in Africa – Sirika

Minister of state for Aviation, Sen. Hadi Sirika, has stated that deficit in aviation infrastructure had been a major setback for the development of an efficient air transport sector in Africa.

Sirika stated this at the opening of a two-day workshop on Aviation Infrastructure for Africa Gap Analysis organised by the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) on Tuesday in Abuja.

He said that Africa had become one of the fastest growing air transport markets in the world due to an emerging industrial sector and increasing population.

According to him, these amongst many other reasons creates tremendous opportunity for progress as aviation already supports almost seven million jobs and $72.5 billion in Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

“However, in terms of infrastructure requirements to support future capacity, aviation in Africa and other regions face some serious constraints due to inadequate airport capacity, air traffic management technologies and dearth of aviation personnel.

“Africa aviation requires significant upgrade and expansion to meet the requirements of the projected growth, but has to overcome insufficient access to financial resources for aviation development and modernization.

“You would all agree with me that there is the need for Africa’s civil aviation infrastructure to be as efficient, effective and sustainable as its counterparts in terms of reliability and versatility of their operations,” he said.

President ICAO Council, Bernard Aliu, said that Africa accounted for about four per cent of global air transport services and had the highest potential for growth out of all global regions.

Aliu, however, lamented that in spite of the continent’s large population, its potential had not yet translated into strong and better development in African states.