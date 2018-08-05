Infrastructural Devt: Gov Sani-Bello urges States, ex-boys to support Nigerian military school

…To build 20 room hostel for boys, doles out N500,000 for best graduating boy

Niger State Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani-Bello has called on state governments,EX-Boy and other well- meaning Nigerians to contribute to the development of the Nigerian Military School,NMS, in Zaria, Kaduna Sate.

The Governor made the call at the school’s 60th Passing Out Parade,POP, and the foundation laying ceremony of 20 room hostel by the Governor.

Governor Sani-Bello who is an Ex-Boy (attended Nigerian Military School, NMS, 1979-1984) noted that the institution plays a very important role in the Nigerian Army, Nigerian Military and Nigeria, said there is need for ex-boys and state government intervention in order to ensure the maintenance and sustenance of the school as students admitted into the school are selected from all the 36 states of the federation.

He stated that after going round the school during one of his visit, he saw the need for the construction of well a equipped hostel despite the economic challenges. Adding that it will help provide a more comfortable environment for learning.

“We took time to go round the school, we saw the situation of the school and as a government we decided to embark on the construction of 20 rooms hotels.

Again myself and other ex-boys that are here today have also agreed to do what we can to contribute towards maintaining and fixing some of the infrastructures within the school.

“Going forward with the intervention of ex-boys and the intervention of state governments, the school will be developed.

I urge every state government to participate because this is a national institution and I believe equal number of students are being admited into the school from each state of the federation.

So basically it is an institution owned by the federation. So every state should be able to contribute to ensure that this important institution to fulfil its mandate”

The Governor however charged the graduating students of the institution to always conduct themselves in a manner that will portray the image of the school as they enter another phase of life thereby expressing optimism that the discipline and training they have received from the school will see them through life.

Earlier, the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Tukur Yusuf Buratai said that the 20 room hostel to be constructed by the Niger State Governnent would go a long way to make the school environment comfortable for the students.

The Chief of Army Staff who was represented by Commadant, Nigeria Army Depot, Major General Victor Okewudili Ezugwu commended the contributions of Governor Abukakar Sani-Bello towards the development of the school and has called on other state Governors as well as ex-boys to emulate him by contributing their quota to the development of the school stressing that Nigerian Army is a national institution that should be supported by all.

He also commended the efforts , determination and discipline exhibited by the students and has urged them to remain focused in life.

High-point of the Passing out ceremony was the presentation of awards to outstanding students of the institution, donation of N 500,000 to the overall best boy, Joseph Ughasoro by Governor Abubakar Sani-Bello and the foundation laying of 20 room hostels by the Governor.

