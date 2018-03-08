Infinity Tyres opens Gwarinpa sales and service outlet

Infinity Tyres Limited, one of the foremost and distinctly the industry leader by far in the automotive aftermarket sales and services in Nigeria, proudly inaugurated its retail facility in Abuja, in the august presence of Mr Aminu Jalal, Ex DG National Automotive council, Mr SN Abubabkar (MFR) Executive Vice Chairman , Brentex Petroleum Svcs Ltd, Engr Muftau Salawu, Chairman Opinior Engg Company Ltd, Mr Abhay Desai, COO Daily Trust, Mr. Aliyu Akoshile , Associate Director Daily Trust, Mr. Surender Singh Kandhari and Mr. Arshdeep Chadha, Directors of Infinity Tyres Limited, Mr. Vineet Mathur, Col. Aloke Dutt, and other officials of Infinity Tyres Ltd. on 19th February 2018.

This is the second facility in Abuja, located in the upmarket Gwarinpa residential district. The uniqueness of this center lies in the fact that it is the 1st ever solar powered tyre service station in Nigeria, drawing its energy requirements from solar panels.

The Gwarinpa centre will provide services such as tyre changing for all kinds of tyres, wheel balancing, wheel alignment, nitrogen air filling, steam cleaning & sanitization of car interiors.

Leading global tyre brands such as Pirelli, Goodyear, Ceat, Infinity will be made available to the customers. Batteries from Exide and Nova, Infinity branded spare parts, coolants and battery terminals will also be available for customers to choose from.

As an introductory offer at Gwarinpa, Abuja, Infinity will be offering 25% discount on services, attractive discounts on products and free steam cleaning & sanitizing with the unique Optima Steamer, till 31st March , 2018.

Infinity Tyres Limited now operates multiple company owned tyre retail facilities and Infinity Express franchisee outlets across the country.

The company will shortly open another retail facility in Kaduna state, with a target to cover other states as well.

Infinity Group, recognizing the growing needs of quality customer service and world-class products, has also introduced a full line of solar solutions in association with Eastman Power Limited, India.

The group would soon be launching MOTUL lubricants from France and automotive filter solutions from FILTRON, Europe.