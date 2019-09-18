Lawyers to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the Rivers state Governor, Nyesom Wike and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have asked the Rivers State Governorship Election Tribunal to dismiss the petition filed by the governorship candidate of Action Democratic Party (ADP), Mr. Victor Fingesi.

The defendants claimed at the tribunal sitting yesterday, that the petitioner failed to lead evidence to prove his petition.

Meanwhile, the tribunal has reserved judgment in the said petition.

Chairman of the tribunal, Justice Kingsley Orjiako said that the tribunal would inform the parties when judgment would be delivered.

The tribunal reserved judgment after all the parties adopted their final written addresses following the hearing of the petition.

INEC’s counsel, Garba Tetengi, in his final written address, stressed that the electoral commission presented the accurate and authentic results.

He said that the 2019 governorship election was conducted in substantial compliance with the Electoral Act and INEC guidelines, noting that after the collation of results, Gov. Wike emerged victorious.

Counsel to governor, Emmanuel Ukala (SAN) in his final written address urged the tribunal to dismiss the petition because, according to him, the ADP governorship candidate failed to prove the three grounds on which his petition was premised.

Ukala told the tribunal that the petitioner failed to prove his case beyond reasonable doubt as required by law.

Ukala said: “One of the grounds requires he proves that illegal votes were credited to the winner of the election, which the petitioner is asking the court.

There is nowhere that the petitioner showed that Gov. Wike obtained illegal votes. He couldn’t show that the results were not in line with the Electoral Act and INEC guidelines.”

Ukala said that the petitioner in line with the Supreme Court judgment ought to have called witnesses from the 4442 polling units to prove that voting did not hold.

He observed that “the allegation of non -compliance in the voting process needs to be proven beyond reasonable doubt. The Supreme Court has already provided a standard of proving no voting and the petitioner would have called voters in each of the polling units in the entire state.

“There are 4, 442 polling units in the governorship election, how many witnesses did they bring before the tribunal to prove their petition as required by law?

They brought only two witnesses; one from Okrika Local Government Area and the other from Etche Local Government Area. This means they did not comply. It falls below the standard of the law.”

Similarly, counsel to the PDP, Chief Godwin Obla, said that the ADP failed to prove during the hearing of the petition that the election was marred by irregularities.

He said as long as collation of results was carried, the petitioner has no locus standi to challenge the victory of Gove. Wike and asked that the petition should be dismissed.

Obla stated that the petitioner tendered certified true copies of the collated results for the 2019 governorship election and made no attempt to prove that the results were not the true reflection of the election.

According to him, the petitioner failed woefully to prove his case.