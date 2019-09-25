Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu has said that the commission is resolute in strengthening relations with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and other agencies of the United Nations in deepening Nigeria’s electoral process and participatory democracy.

Acknowledging previous interventions of the UNDP in Nigeria’s democratic process, the chairman said INEC will continue to provide enabling environment for the global agency to actualise its numerous programmes aimed at promoting democratic norms including conduct of credible elections in the country.

Yakubu disclosed this on Wednesday while receiving a team of the UNDP led by the Resident Representative in Nigeria, Mohammed Yahaya at the commission’s headquarters in Abuja.

He said the UNDP has contributed immensely in different activities to build both human and technical capacities in engendering electoral processes in Nigeria, adding that INEC values the UNDP partnership in promoting good governance and participatory democracy.

The chairman promised the UNDP resident representative the cooperation of the commission in the discharge of his duties as INEC has always done with his predecessors at UNDP mission in the country.

Earlier, the UNDP Resident Representative, Mohammed Yahaya said the visit is to introduce himself to the electoral commission and to seek Prof. Yakubu’s support.

Yahaya said it is the concern of the agency to partner electoral management bodies in UNDP’s operational countries to deepen democratic practice.

He appreciated INEC for delivering the 2019 general elections, but however, called for a genuine collaboration with INEC on how to further enrich democratic governance in Nigeria.