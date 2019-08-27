The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it will distribute 49, 819 permanent voter cards in Bayelsa state so as not to disfranchise some people during the November 16 gubernatorial poll.

INEC’s Resident Electoral Commissioner in Bayelsa state, Monday Udoh, said this in Yenagoa on Tuesday, during an election stakeholder’s forum on modalities for collection of PVCs organised by the commission.

Udoh, represented by INEC’s Executive Secretary in the state, Boco Ekong, said the distribution would commence across the eight local government areas of the state on September 2.

According to him, the distribution is expected to take place at the registration areas level from September 2 -31.

Giving a breakdown of the numbers of PVCs to be distributed in every local government area, he said 4, 452 were for Brass, while 4, 707 were for Ekeremor and 2, 718 for Kolokuma/Opokuma.

“In Nembe, we have 8, 206 cards; Ogbia, 1, 682; Sagbama, 5, 091; Southern-Ijaw, 765 and Yenagoa Local Government Area, 21, 601 cards.

“Our staff have been directed to start on September 2 by moving from registration area to registration area, Monday through Friday. I therefore, urge all eligible persons, who have yet to collect their PVCs, to use the opportunity to collect them,” the resident electoral commissioner said.

Chairman, Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) in the state, Eneyi Zidougha, commended the scheduled distribution of the permanent voter cards.

Zidougha stressed the need for stakeholders to support INEC to enable it to achieve a hitch-free and fair election in the state. (NAN)