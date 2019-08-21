The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it will begin the distribution of 219, 935 uncollected Personal Voter Cards (PVCs) in Bayelsa and Kogi states on September 2 preparatory to governorship elections in the states

The commission announced this in a statement issued by Festus Okoye, INEC national commissioner andcChairman, information and voter education committee on Tuesday in Abuja.

Okoye said that total number of uncollected PVCs for Kogi state stood at 170, 644 while that of Bayelsa state was 49, 291 cards.

The national commissioner said that the decision was taken on Tuesday when the commission met and reviewed its preparations for the conduct of the states’ elections scheduled for November 16.

Okoye said that the collection which would end on September 30, would take place at the registration areas/wards in each of the local governments and distribution officers between 9.a.m to 3.p.m from Monday to Friday.

He said that there would be two teams of distribution officers per local government, adding that the officers would rotate the distribution of the PVCs in the registration areas or from community to community, based on a schedule agreed upon by the resident electoral commissioner and the stakeholders.

“The resident electoral commissioners will provide contacts and telephone numbers where registered voters that have not collected their PVCs can call and make inquiries relating to the collection.

“The commission will send bulk short messages to the registered voters in the two states that have yet to collect their PVCs.

“The commission will also display the list of registered voters that have yet to collect their PVCs at the respective state and local government offices of the commission and at other designated public places,” he said.

Okoye added that the commission would engage faith-based, professional, civil society and community-based organisations to create increased awareness for the collection of PVCs.

“PVC collection will be suspended in both states on Sept. 30 preparatory to PVC data harvest/audit preceding the publication of the register of voters.

“A detailed breakdown of collected and uncollected PVCs for the states will be published at the end of the exercise,” he explained.