INEC to consult stakeholders on suspended bye-elections

By Tunde Opalana

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has decided to engage stakeholders before fixing a new date for the suspended bye – elections in 15 constituencies across 11 states earlier scheduled to hold on October 31.

The Daily Times recalled that the Commission at a meeting on 22nd October 2020 with Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) suspended the elections due to the security situation in the country at the time, and decided to meet in two weeks to review its decision.

Rising from ta meeting Thursday in Abuja, the Commission decided to further consult stakeholders before rescheduling the elections.

National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Barr. Festus Okoye at the end of the meeting outlined meeting scheduled with relevant bodies.

He said “the Commission suffered extensive damage to and vandalization of its local government offices and facilities, including the areas where the bye-elections are scheduled to hold.

“It is important to consult all the critical stakeholders in the electoral process before deciding on a definite date for the conduct of the bye-elections

“Consequently, the Commission will consult with political parties and civil society organisations on Tuesday 10th November 2020 and then with the media and Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES) on Wednesday 11th November 2020. The Commission will thereafter meet again with the Resident Electoral Commissioners on Thursday, 12th November 2020 to decide on a date for the conduct of the bye-elections”.

It therefore, called for cooperation of stakeholders with the Commission in its efforts to conduct credible elections under a safe and conducive environment.

READ ALSO: Ooni of Ife, Sultan of Sokoto, others meet Buhari at Aso Rock