Abuja – The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said that 201,143 Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) have yet to be collected in Kogi and Bayelsa as at Sept. 20.

The commission this disclosed on Thursday in a progress report on PVC collection, which it started on Sept. 2, ahead of Nov. 16 governorship elections in the two states.

The breakdown of the figure in an infographic reports entitled: “Consolidated PVCs collection as at Sept. 20” 163, 856 PVCs have yet to be collected in Kogi, while the commission was still in passion of 37,287 cards in Bayelsa.

The reports made available to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), revealed that so far 7,044 PVCs were collected in Kogi within the first three weeks out of 170,900 uncollected cards in the state.

The report, which was broken down per local government in each state, also revealed that in “Bayelsa 10,206 cards were so far collected within the same two weeks, out of 47,493 opening balance of uncollected PVCs as at Sept. 2’’.

It shows that in Bayelsa 2,045 cards were collected within the first week, 4,536 in the second week, while in Kogi 2,276 and 2,993 cards were collected in first and second weeks respectively.

It also revealed that in the third weeks 3,625 cards were collected in Bayelsa and while 1,775 in PVCs were collected in the same third weeks in Kogi.

The collection of PVCs will continue until Sept. 30 in the two states.(NAN)

