INEC: Senate to screen Mahmood Yakubu Thursday

By Tunde Opalana

The Senate Committee on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), will on Thursday screen Professor Mahmood Yakubu as Chairman of the Commission for another five-year tenure in office, Daily Times gathered.

The Chairman of the Committee, Senator Kabiru Gaya (APC Kano South), informed Journalists of the planned screening exercise after submission of report of 2021 budget estimates of the commission to the Senate Committee on Appropriation.

Senator Gaya in the interview said since the Senate has given the committee, Tuesday next week for submission of report on screening of the re-appointed INEC Chairman and nomination of Professor Abdullahi Abdu Zuru from Kebbi State as National Commissioner, the exercise will be expeditiously carry out.

“In given the assignment expeditious consideration, the committee has slated Thursday, 26th November, 2020 for the screening exercise.

“Precisely the re- nominated Chairman of the Commission, Professor Mahmood Yakubu is to face our committee by 2:00 pm for the required drilling, the outcome of which will determine the report to be submitted to the Senate on Tuesday “, he said.

Earlier while submitting report on the 2021 budget proposals made for the commission to the Senator Jibrin Barau led Appropriation Committee, Senator Gaya informed the Committee that N550million was added to the proposals submitted to address acute housing and office accommodation facing the commission.

When the Chairman of the committee, Jibrin Barau along with the Deputy Chairman, Senator Stella Oduah asked Gaya where the N550million is to be sourced from, he said it would be taken from outstanding balance of monies appropriated for the commission in 2020.

READ ALSO: 2023: ‘We affirm belief in Igbo Presidency’ – PDP