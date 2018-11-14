INEC, security agents to recover 2045 stolen PVCs in A’ Ibom

The Akwa lbom State Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and relevant security agencies have resolved to recover 2045 permanent voters cards (PVCs) lost to hoodlums in the state last month.

The incident occurred at Okobo council area of the state during political parties primary election when some persons suspected to be political thugs invaded INEC office in Okobo local council area and carted away unclaimed PVCs.

Addressing a press conference in Uyo on Tuesday to mark the end of official display of voters register in all the polling units across 31 local council of Akwa Ibom,

the National Commissioner that supervised the exercise in Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa and Cross River states, Dr. Mohammed Mustapha Leki, described voters cards as” well treasured property” of the commission .

Leki said the purpose of displaying voters register was to help voters inspect, crosscheck and correct their names as well as raise objections where necessary.

He observed that people responded to the exercise amidst some challenges such as mispellings of names which he promised to correct in the commission database.

Leki further warned the criminals to return the stolen permanent voters cards to the nearest police station or face the wrath of the law.

“The cards were thoroughly configured to reflect the status of their owners. They should quietly return it as the criminals cannot use it for any purpose during election ”

He also disclosed that while in Akwa Ibom, he had observed campaign materials and billboards of political parties doting all the streets against the commission’s guidelines on campaigns.

He observed that most of the campaign messages were characterized by abusive language and hate speeches and warned politicians to abstain from instigating violence among the electorates.