INEC reviews 2019 general elections in Bayelsa

Ahead of the November 16 governorship poll in Bayelsa state, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has organised a one-day post-election review workshop on the 2019 general elections in the state.

Participants that attended the review workshop include electoral officers, heads of departments and ad hoc staff of the commission in the state.

INEC National Commissioner in-charge of Rivers and Bayelsa states, Mrs. May Agbamuche-Mbu, said at the workshop held in Yenagoa the state capital that the review was to examine the commission’s performance during the general elections.

Agbamuche-Mbu said that the workshop was in line with the electoral body’s mandate in promoting better electoral processes in the future.

She said the programme would focus on planning, organisation, general state of preparedness, impact of voter education and publicity and the overall impact of the legal framework in the successful conduct of the polls among others.

“We therefore, call on you to identify flaws, weaknesses and strengths observed during the 2019 general elections and provide the electoral body with vital information on these flaws and consolidate on strengths towards preparations for other elections.

“Your comments, observations and suggestions are therefore, key to ensuring a successful review. I, therefore, look forward to your active participation.

The commission notes with sadness, the election-related violence that prevailed in some parts of the country.

“This was a major challenge in the successful conduct of the 2019 general elections leading to the suspension of the electoral processes in Rivers state and some other states.

“This review is necessary to ensure we do not fall short of our goals and to enable us to improve on each of the upcoming elections, especially in Kogi and Bayelsa states,” the INEC commissioner said.

INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Bayelsa state, Monday Udoh in his address said the review workshop would promote better electoral processes in the future.

Udoh advised the participants to be focused and narrate their experiences for consideration in order to achieve a successful review exercise.