INEC reveals date to test-run e-voting

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Yakubu Mahmood has disclosed that the 2021 Anambra governorship election might be a testing ground for electronic voting, Daily Times gathered.

The Chairman of the electoral commission made this known during a budget defence session with the House of Reps Committee on INEC.

Yakubu further stated that they are looking at better ways to conduct free and fair elections in the country.

“I, however, urge the Senate to approve the spending of N5.2 billion from the special INEC fund to make up for the shortfall in the 2020 budget which was reduced due to the Coronavirus pandemic,” he said.

READ ALSO: Trump kicks as Biden takes slim lead in USA