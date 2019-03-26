INEC reschedules Adamawa supplementary election

Share

Tweet

Pin 0 shares

By Tom Garba, Yola

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC has set Thursday 28th march for a rerun election for the inconclusive election of 44 polling units covering about ten LGAs of Adamawa state.

Barr Kassim Gana Gaida,state commissioner of INEC in Adamawa state made the disclosure to media men at his office in Yola.

This is coming after a high court in Yola vacate a restraining order of INEC not to conduct an ealier scheduled supplementary elections.

Meanwhile Justice Abdulaziz Waziri has set Wednesday 27th March for case hearing between MRDD vs INEC ahead the Thursday supplementary polls