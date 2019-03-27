INEC presents certificates of return to winners in Edo

Titus Akhigbe, Benin

The Edo state Resident Electoral Commissioner, Mr. Emmanuel Alex Hart on Wednesday, tasked winners of the just concluded state house of assembly election to be magnanimous in victory in order to promote peace and progress in the state.

He made the call while presenting certificates of return to winners of the election at the INEC state office annex in Benin City, the Edo state capital.

“I implore you to extend your hands of fellowship and friendship to all for the sake of continued peace and brotherhood which Edo state has become synonymous with. Election is not war; it is only but a game of interest.

“I implore you to use your good offices which you are going to occupy after inauguration to make good laws for the good and development of Edo state.

I urge any aggrieved person to approach the election petition tribunal already set up to seek redress in accordance with the laws of the land,” he said.

Hart said the candidates were given their certificates of return because they contested in the election and won, adding that the onus now rests on them to be diligent, make and repeal laws, as well as represent the interest of the people who elected them.

Responding on behalf of the legislators-elect, the member representing Owan East Constituency, Eric Okaka, assured the electorate of effective legislation and quick response to issues of public concern.

“We believe that by the grace of God, at the expiration of this tenure, I know that the people will look at what we have done and they will have course to give glory to God,” he stated.

Out of the 24 constituencies in the state, the All Progressive Congress (APC) won all the seats in the house of assembly.