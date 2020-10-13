 INEC presents certificates of return to Akeredolu, Ayedatiwa — Daily Times Nigeria

INEC presents certificates of return to Akeredolu, Ayedatiwa

13th October 2020
by Goodness Nwogwugwu
The Independent National Electoral Commission has presented certificates of return to Ondo Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu and Deputy Governor-elect, Lucky Ayedatiwa.

Ondo Resident Electoral Commissioner, Ambassador Rufus Akeju, who presented the certificate of return to Akeredolu and Aiyedatiwa, urged the Governor to continue to provide basic services, basic amenities and infrastructure for the masses.

Akeredolu hailed the electoral body for conducting free and fair elections.
Akeredolu pledged to provide more infrastructural development across the state.

Details shortly…

