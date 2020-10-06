INEC official pins Edo election success to his religious leader prayers

By Joy Ekeke

The Administrative Secretary of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Mr. Etim Umoh has attributed the successful performance of INEC in the just concluded Edo state elections to the words of prayer he got from his pastor, Reverend Ntia Ntia.

Speaking at Full Life Christian Centre, Uyo, during a testimony session on Sunday September 27th, 2020, Mr Umoh was quoted as saying; “Everybody knows about the elections in Edo State. Everyone was expecting the heavens to fall; violence, death and all that. But I believed God.

“I met my papa, Rev. Ntia I. Ntia, who gave me a word; “Go and succeed”. So while everybody was panicking, I was going about my business with a very confident and assured manner.

“Someone came to interview me from the European Union and asked me; “how do you feel about the elections?” I told him clearly, on the day of the elections, we will have a very peaceful elections in this state and a clear winner will emerge.”

Mr. Etim Umoh who was also the administrative secretary of INEC at the Rivers’ State Gubernatorial elections, was recently posted to Edo State to conduct governorship elections.

Referring to the March 2019 elections in Rivers’ State and the rerun in April of same year, Mr Umoh stressed that; “…it happened in Rivers state where I conducted the election. I was able to withstand the storm by the grace of God. But this time around it looked as if it will be different.”

He added that after the prayer of Rev. Ntia, INEC and himself as Admin secretary were able to believe God for a conclusive election with no need for a rerun; “The conclusive elections I asked for, God granted. All of you know, a difference of 80,000 votes is incontestable. A clear winner emerged and there is peace in Edo State.” He said.

Mr. Umoh had, in the March 2019 Rivers State gubernatorial elections, been accused by the losing party, AAC, of election malpractice and favoritism towards the Governor of Rivers State who was himself a candidate of the PDP.

“Despite our outcry of the partisanship position of the REC, Mr. Efangha blatantly ignored our complaints, and in connivance with other officials of the Commission in the state acted the script of the People’s Democratic Party, (PDP) and its Governorship candidate, Governor Nyesom Wike to defraud Rivers people yet again” said a chieftain of the party and former Deputy Speaker of the Rivers state House of Assembly, Leyii Kwanee.

“In a brazen attempt to forcefully install Nyesom Wike as Governor for a second term, Mr. Efangha working hand in glove with the Administrative Secretary of INEC in Rivers state, Mr. Etim Umoh appointed card-carrying members of the PDP as Electoral and Returning Officers for the different Local Government Areas of the state”.