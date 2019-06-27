By Tunde Opalana, Abuja

Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu on Wednesday rated the commission as the most improved public institution in the country.

He said the commission has continuously improved with every election circle in terms of pre-election activities, proper conduct of election and handling of post- election challenges.

Yakubu said INEC’s performance has been aided by its prompt implementation of recommendations of international collaborators towards attaining best practices in electoral process.

The chairman commended the electoral officers that participated in the 2019 general election for exceptional performance and sacrifice to ensure that the country had acceptable and credible polls.

Prof. Yakubu stated these in Abuja, at the debriefing exercise for second batch of electoral officers while reviewing the 2019 polls.

He said it because imperative for the commission to build the capacity of electoral officers and enhance their functions because they are centrally critical to successful conduct of elections.

The chairman said he was impressed by the quality of the present crop of electoral officers while he praised their resilience in registering additional 14 million voters prior to the last general elections.