INEC meets stakeholders on outstanding by-elections Nov 10

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said it would commence consultation with stakeholders by November 10 to decide the new date for the conduct of the 15 outstanding by-elections.

The commission disclosed this in a statement issued by Mr. Festus Okoye, National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee in Abuja on Thursday.

The INEC earlier fixed October 31 for the conduct of 15 outstanding byelections in 11 states, but on October 22, it announced the postponement of the by-elections due to the security situation in the country at that time.

The commission after its meeting with resident electoral commissioners where it suspended the by-elections, pledged to meet in two weeks to review its decision.

The commission according to Okoye met on Thursday to further review the situation and decided that “the commission suffered extensive damage to and vandalization of its local government offices and facilities, including the areas where the by-elections are scheduled to hold.

“It is important to consult all the critical stakeholders in the electoral process before deciding on a definite date for the conduct of the by-elections.

“Consequently, the commission will consult with political parties and civil society organisations on November 10 and then with the media and InterAgency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES) on November 11.

“The commission will thereafter, meet again with the resident electoral commissioners on November 12 to decide on a date for the conduct of the byelections.”

Okoye appealed to all stakeholders to continue to cooperate with the commission in its efforts to conduct credible elections under a safe and conducive environment.