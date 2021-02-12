INEC - Media Executive Meeting — Daily Times Nigeria

INEC met with the media to brainstorm the decision to establish additional polling units around the country amid extensive consultations with stakeholders of the Independent National Electoral Commission.

In his opening remarks, INEC Chairman Professor Mahmood Yakubu stressed the need to ensure access for voters to polling units and voting points.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has consulted with the leadership of political parties, civil society, and security forces over the past few days, and is now speaking with the public.

The Committee, with a focus on the right to vote, drew attention to the reasons why the turnover of votes in elections tended to degenerate and become a source of concern. Any, but not limited to, of the questions raised, include;

• Enhancement of the voting population,

• Creation of new villages,

• Urbanization,

• Width to current units of voting,

• Tricky terrain

To give voters a good experience on Election Day, it is important to continuously monitor the current-polling units.

The commission sought to extend voter access to voting units in 2007, 2014, and just before the general elections in 2019, but they were all unsuccessful.

The way and where the planned polling units will be situated is yet to be conveyed to Nigerians in all the meetings and consultations conducted so far, but it is hoped that the construction of more polling units will eventually address the 25-year-old problem of reaching voters and increase our turn in elections.