BREAKING: INEC: Mahmood Yakubu hands over to AVM Muazu as interim chairman

By Tunde Opalana

Pending his second term confirmation by the Nigerian Senate, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu on Monday handed over to AVM Ahmed Muazu(rtd) as the interim Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The Daily Times recalled that President Muhammadu Buhari just like week re – appointed Prof. Yakubu for a second and final five years term as the commission chairman.

The Chairman and five Commissioners were sworn-in on 9th November 2015, followed by another six Commissioners on 7th December 2016 and one more Commissioner on 21st July 2018.

Handling over to Muazu, at the INEC Secretariat in Abuja, Yakubu said “the Commission is a constitutional body whose members are appointed for five years which may be renewed for a second and final term. This means that my tenure and that of the first set of five Commissioners ends today.

“As you are already aware, the renewal of my tenure as Chairman of the Commission has been announced, subject to confirmation by the Senate.

“Our work as election managers requires us to enforce the law, regulations and guidelines. In doing so, we must demonstrate strict respect for, and compliance with, the Constitution of Nigeria and subsidiary laws.

“Consequently, it will be inappropriate for me to remain in office beyond today, 9th November 2020, without confirmation by the Senate and swearing to another oath of office as provided by law.

“Pending the conclusion of the statutory process, the remaining National Commissioners have resolved that AVM Ahmed Mu’azu (rtd) will oversee the affairs of the Commission. It is therefore my pleasure to hand over to him in the interim. We have worked as a team for the last four years. Therefore, there is nothing new to anyone of them.

“I wish to express my appreciation for the support of the Commission members, the Resident Electoral Commissioners, the Secretary to the Commission, the Director-General of the Electoral Institute, Directors, members of the technical team, heads of the various security agencies deployed to INEC and all staff of the Commission nationwide. I look forward to working with you again”

The interinm chairman, AVM Muazu (rtd) commended Yakubu for always handing over to any of the National Commissioners whenever he was on assignment outside the country.

He promised to pilot the affairs of Commission in interim capacity dutifully in accordance with the dictate of the office before the re – assumption of office of Prof. Yakubu.

