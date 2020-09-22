INEC issues Obaseki certificate of return

Edo gubernatorial election winner, Godwin Obaseki has received certificate of return from Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Daily Times reports that the commission had declared Obaseki the winner of the Edo poll after he suppressed his opponent with 84,336 votes.



Obaseki and Philip Shaibu, his deputy, both of whom contested in the state governorship election under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) were presented with the certificate in Edo on Tuesday.

May Agbamuche-Mbu, INEC south-south national commissioner who presented him with the certificate, said Obaseki fulfilled all the constitutional requirements to emerge winner of the election.