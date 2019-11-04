The Kebbi State Independent Electoral Commission (KESIEC) has distributed certificates of return to elected local government chairmen and councilors in the state.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) won the elections in the 21 local government areas of the state.

At the distribution of the certificateso the 21 elected chairmen and 225 councilors, the Chairman of KESIEC, Alhaji Muhammad Mera, said that the commission was duty-bound to distribute the certificates.

“We have our law and guided by that law, and any elected official who fails to come and collect his certificate of return will be penalised according to the stipulation of the law,” he said.

Mera, who was represented by his Commissioner II, Alhaji Kabiru Dabai, said that no amount of threat would deter the commission from conducting its statutory and independent duty.

“We are not under any political party and should not be dragged into any party crisis, we are independent and we must remain so,” he said.

The commissioner urged the elected councils’ officials to consider their election as a service to their people and humanity.

“Don’t forget the people you represent and the responsibilities upon you, make sure you deliver on your mandate,” he advised.

APC had earlier rejected the election of the 21 elected chairmen and three councilors declared by the KSIEC, observing that the names of the elected chairmen were declared without their vice-chairmen.

The party’s Publicity Secretary, Alhaji Sanni Dododo, made the assertion while speaking with newsmen in Birnin Kebbi.

“APC will take it as unconstitutional for KSIEC to declared the names of chairmen of local government without their vice-chairmen

.“It is only the party that has the constitutional power to forward and fill the names of candidates for any election,” Dododo said.

(NAN)