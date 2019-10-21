The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed November 16 for the conduct of a fresh election in the Kogi West Senatorial District.

The election will take place simultaneously, with the state governorship election.

This is sequel to the nullification of the Kogi West Senatorial District election conducted on February 23 by the election petitions tribunal and its subsequent affirmation by the Court of Appeal which ordered the commission to conduct fresh election within 90 days from the date of judgment.

The fresh date was fixed at the meeting of the commission on Monday during which the time-table and dates of elections for the Sabuwa State Constituency of Katsina state and Kogi West Senatorial District were considered.

National Commissioner and Chairman INEC Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, disclosed this in a statement.

He said the bye- election for Sabuwa State Constituency is as a result of the notification of the commission by the Katsina state House of Assembly vide a letter with Reference Number KTSHA/PERIHON/124/VOL.l/24 dated September 26 of the death of Mustapha Abdullahi, who represented constituency and the subsequent declaration of the seat vacant by the assembly.

He said that “the commission will issue the notice of election on October 23. The conduct of party primaries will take place between October 24-November 6, while the last day for the submission of personal particulars of candidates (form CF001) and the list of candidates (Form CFOOZ) is November 8 by 6pm.

The last day for the submission of names and addresses of polling agents is November 15, just as campaigns will end on November 28.

The commission appealed to the candidates and political parties to conduct issue-based campaigns while it also enjoined stakeholders to eschew violence and avoid acts capable of creating apprehension or a sense of fear before, during and after the elections.