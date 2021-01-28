INEC fixes March 6 for Jigawa State Assembly bye – election

Tunde Opalana, Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission has fixed Saturday, March 6,2021 for the conduct of bye – election in Kafin Hausa State Constituency of Jigawa State.

The Daily Times recalled that vacancy arose as a result of the death of Hon. Adamu Baban-Bare, member representing Kafin Hausa State Constituency and the Speaker of the Jigawa State House of Assembly subsequently declared the seat vacanct.

Fixing of date for the bye – election was part of resolutions taken at the management meeting of INEC at its Abuja headquarters on Thursday.

According to the National Commissioner & Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Barrister Festus Okoye, the official notification for the election will be given on 1st February 2020.

He said “political parties shall conduct their primaries between 2nd February and 8th February 2021 while the last day for submission of list of nominated candidates is at 6pm on the 11th February 2021.

“The Access Code for the nomination forms shall be available for collection from 8th February 2021 at the Commission’s headquarters.

“The Commission enjoins all political parties intending to field candidates to pay close attention to the Timetable and Schedule of Activities and to conduct transparent and valid party primaries that meet the provisions of Section 87 of the Electoral Act 2010 [As Amended].

“The detailed Timetable and Schedule of Activities has been uploaded on the Commission’s website and social media platforms”.